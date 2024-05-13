Pep Guardiola puzzled by Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘squeaky bum time’ phrase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola puzzled by Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘squeaky bum time’ phrase

By Press Association
Sir Alex Ferguson greets Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola may not understand the phrase “squeaky bum time” but the Manchester City boss admits he feels “tension” heading into final week of the Premier League season.

When Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous “squeaky bum time” comment, made in 2003 when the then Manchester United boss was trying to heap pressure on title rivals Arsenal, was put to the City manager it drew a puzzled look.

“Translate please,” said Guardiola. When City’s press officer tried to explain it in a way suitable for a public press conference, he got the meaning.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson
“A lot of pressure? Why didn’t Sir Alex make an easier sentence for this moment?” said Guardiola, speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

”Now? No. Tomorrow we will feel the tension and the nerves. Of course we will feel it, otherwise it would be a bad sign.

“Every game I feel the right tension, but at the same time I focus on what to do and read what is happening in the game.

“I try to not be so excited to take bad decisions and make my players a little bit anxious for my behaviour; sometimes it happened unfortunately for me and the team.

“I don’t think any competitive football player or manager is numb and relaxed, saying: ‘It doesn’t matter’. Of course we know what we are playing for.

“It is like a quarter-final, semi-final second-leg Champions League or FA Cup. It is something you can’t get back so it’s simple. Win – OK. Lose – bye, bye. So not very complicated.”

City head to Spurs looking to open up a two-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table heading into the final weekend of the season.

They are attempting to become the first club to win the English top flight for a fourth successive time.

“In the beginning of the season we don’t think at all about four Premier Leagues,” added Guardiola.

“But the moment you don’t think City (can) win one Premier League I go home. If we are in February, March, April, it’s in our heads that no team has done it. That shows how difficult it is.

“Liverpool in the 80s, Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s, Chelsea with (Roman) Abramovich and Arsenal with (Arsene) Wenger haven’t done it.

“Opponents are better, (there are) injuries, many circumstances that mean you can’t do it.”

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy
City extending their dominance to a fourth successive title would inevitably lead to accusations the Premier League has become boring, but Guardiola disagrees.

“People say we will win it because we won it in the past but that doesn’t mean it will happen today,” he said.

“Otherwise all the teams (who have won it) still would be winning instead of just winning one. We like to prove they are right but we have to do it.

“It’s boring? It’s not. It is so difficult. Before do you know what it was? It was the money.

“It was the reason why Man United should have won all the titles. All of them. And the second Chelsea, all the titles. And third Arsenal. All the titles.

“They spend much more in the last five years than us net. They should be there but they are not.”