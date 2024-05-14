Judges to rule on whether Nottingham killer’s sentence was ‘unduly lenient’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judges to rule on whether Nottingham killer’s sentence was ‘unduly lenient’

By Press Association
Killer Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Three senior judges will rule on Tuesday on whether the sentence of triple killer Valdo Calocane is “unduly lenient”.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January after admitting the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, and the attempted murder of three others, in a spate of attacks in Nottingham last year.

The Attorney General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal in February, with lawyers arguing at a hearing on Wednesday that the 32-year-old should instead be given a “hybrid” life sentence, where he would first be treated for his paranoid schizophrenia before serving the remainder of his jail term in prison.

Valdo Calocane court case
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham (Nottinghamshire Police/Family handout/PA)

The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Garnham will give their ruling at 10am at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The judges cannot examine or change the offences for which Calocane was sentenced and cannot look at any new evidence related to the case.

Instead, they can only assess whether the sentence was unduly lenient based on the evidence before the sentencing judge at the time.

Calocane was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court for the fatal stabbings of students Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Mr Coates in the early hours of June 13 last year.

After killing Mr Coates, Calocane stole his van and hit three pedestrians before being arrested.

Prosecutors later accepted his not guilty pleas to murder after medical evidence showed he had paranoid schizophrenia.

Lawyer Deanna Heer KC, representing the Attorney General’s Office, told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that the “extreme” crimes warrant “the imposition of a sentence with a penal element, an element of punishment”.

Peter Joyce KC, for Calocane, said none of the offences would have been committed “but for the psychosis”, and imposing a hybrid order would mean he would be “punished for being mentally ill”.