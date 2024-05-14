Ultra-swimmer aims to break record for longest distance swum in a pool in a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ultra-swimmer aims to break record for longest distance swum in a pool in a week

By Press Association
Ross Edgley, an endurance swimmer, is attempting to break a world record for longest distance swimming in a pool in seven days (PhD Nutrition/PA)
Ross Edgley, an endurance swimmer, is attempting to break a world record for longest distance swimming in a pool in seven days (PhD Nutrition/PA)

An ultra-swimmer is aiming to break the world record for the longest distance swum in a pool across one week in the name of science, which he described as “a noble cause”.

Ross Edgley, from Alderley Edge in Cheshire, is aiming to swim 223 miles (360 km) in a pool in seven days, which equates to swimming 36 marathon swims (10 km).

The challenge, which will take place at the Best Centre in Mallorca, Spain between May 19 and May 26, will see the 38-year-old swim for an average of 15 to 18 hours per day while working with sports scientists to determine how his calorie intake impacts his swimming.

Man wearing goggles exits water after a swim
Ross Edgley will attempt to swim 223 miles (360 km) across seven days (PhD Nutrition/PA)

Mr Edgley said he lost weight during training, dropping from 102kg to 80kg, describing it as a difficult but necessary part of the challenge.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s just the idea of kind of suffering, but for a noble cause.

“I’m going to feel like a goldfish and it’s making peace with that, so this is going be really tough.”

He said losing weight and dieting has been “miserable”.

“I don’t get ‘hangry’, I get ‘sangry’ where I just get sad,” he said.

The ultra-swimmer said he thinks about Greek mythology during his swims, referencing the myth of Sisyphus who was ordered by the gods to repeatedly push a boulder up a hill.

He said: “I think in some ways the dieting, the tediously swimming up and down seven days… that is my boulder, as it were.

“It’s weird that your mind goes to some strange places. People say, ‘what do you think about?’ and I’m like, ‘Greek mythology’.”

The main part of the research, supported by PhD Nutrition, a brand selling protein products, is to determine how much food an endurance athlete can eat while maintaining their performance, which is an area Mr Edgley believes is seldom considered during training.

“We’re looking at the upper limit of what the human digestive system can actually process during endurance sport,” he explained.

“Because that’s one thing that so often will stop some of the best athletes in the world. They will just physiologically implode from their digestive system because they’ve not trained it.

“It’s so interesting that I think that’s what this swim will come down to. It won’t be stroke rate or heart rate – it’s ‘can you keep eating and keep moving forward?’”

Man exits water after swimming
Ross Edgley will be swimming an average of 15 to 18 hours per day during his seven day challenge (PhD Nutrition/PA)

Mr Edgley is versed in long distance swimming after completing the Great British Swim, which saw him swim around Great Britain in 158 days, and he broke the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness.

The endurance athlete will be monitored by scientists every day throughout his challenge and described himself as a “guinea pig”.

“It’s been so interesting constantly looking at data,” he said.

“This whole swim has been so different because we can control the variables, it’s so data driven and it really is a scientific experiment first and foremost, and I’m the guinea pig.

“Whatever happens afterwards, the world record is nice, but that is secondary.

“This could be such a unique study that we hope to get published as well.”

Mr Edgley has thanked the public for their support on social media and hopes the results of the research will help people in their health journeys.

He said: “What we’re trying to do is so extreme. It’s outside of the realms of conventional sport science.”