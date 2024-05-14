Boy, 13, who received British Empire Medal, set for latest charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 13, who received British Empire Medal, set for latest charity challenge

By Press Association
Tobias Weller has already raised more than £168,000 for Paces School in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Inspirational youngster Tobias Weller is preparing for a new challenge, saying he is determined to keep fundraising for the school that helped him so much.

The 13-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was the youngest person to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM), when he was awarded the honour in 2022 after completing a series of fundraising challenges, starting with a lockdown marathon during the Covid pandemic.

Now the Sheffield teenager, known as Captain Tobias, is preparing for a 10km race this weekend to help raise even more cash for his former school.

Tobias has already raised more than £168,000 for Paces School, in Sheffield, and the Children’s Hospital Charity in the city.

Tobias Weller receives his BEM
Tobias was presented with his British Empire Medal by the then Countess of Wessex in 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“They really need a school hall,” he said.

“It’s really important to me that I help Paces because I went to Paces from when I was three years old.

“Paces helped me enormously and I wouldn’t be as physically able as I am today if it wasn’t for them.”

Tobias will be using his all-terrain wheelchair to complete the Dearne Valley 10K at Manvers in South Yorkshire on Sunday, alongside a team from Totley Athletics Club.

He said he is calling this challenge T-in-the-Valley, as it follows one of his previous fundraising events which he called T-in-the-Park.

Tobias said: “It’s going to be really hard as, although I’m not walking or running it, I’ll be bouncing around in my wheelchair, trying to keep balanced while my team of runners are belting it around that course.

“I always say that, whatever you do, you should try your best, push yourself as hard as you can but, above all, enjoy yourself.”

He said: “It would be amazing if people came to Manvers Lake on Sunday to support me and my team. I’d be chuffed to bits.

“I love it when people clap and cheer for me, it makes me feel magnificent.”

Tobias’s BEM was presented to him at Paces School by the Countess of Wessex – now the Duchess of Edinburgh – who joked that he might need a new house to fit in all his awards.

The ceremony came a week after Tobias was named Young Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

His record as the youngest person to feature in an honour list was broken last year when nine-year-old Tony Hudgell was award the BEM.

Last year, Tobias and his mother Ruth Garbutt spend the coronation weekend munching sandwiches and cakes with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the US First Lady Jill Biden as guests in Downing Street for the Coronation Big Lunch

He was nicknamed “Captain” after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to start raising money during the pandemic lockdowns.

Tobias met his hero when he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year event.

Tobias’s challenges included an Ironman, completed over the course of a year – travelling 112 miles on his trike, swimming 2.5 miles and running the length of a full marathon – 26.2 miles.

The Dearne Valley 10K is organised by Manvers Waterfront Boat Club and Paces, which is a specialist school and centre for children, adults and families living with cerebral palsy and other motor disorders.

More details can be found at justgiving.com/page/captaintobiasforpaces.