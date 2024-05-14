Messi the dog comes to Cannes for an encore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Messi the dog comes to Cannes for an encore

By Press Association
Messi the dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film The Second Act during the 77th international film festival in Cannes, southern France (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)
The first star to arrive on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival came on four legs.

Messi, the dog from the film Anatomy Of A Fall, walked up and down the Cannes carpet on Tuesday ahead of the opening ceremony.

Lines of tuxedo-clad photographers called out “Messi! Messi” while the border collie strolled past and climbed the stairs to the Palais des Festivals.

Messi the dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film The Second Act during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France
There, he sat and held his front paws up in the air, like a film star waving to the crowd.

For some 20 minutes, Messi had Cannes’ complete attention while frolicking on the carpet.

His bark echoed down the Croisette.

The red carpet went unsoiled.

For Messi, it was a kind of return to the scene of the crime.

Messi the dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film The Second Act during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France
Messi featured in the film Anatomy Of A Fall (Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Justine Triet’s murder mystery Anatomy Of A Fall last year premiered in Cannes where it went on to win the festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or.

Messi – Snoop in the film – won the Palme Dog, a journalist-created prize for the festival’s top dog.

And as Anatomy Of A Fall, in which the dog’s perspective holds certain keys to the whodunit, continued through awards season, Messi emerged as Hollywood’s favourite new dog and a particularly cuddly Oscar campaign prop.

He attended both the academy luncheon of nominees and the Oscar ceremony.

Anatomy Of A Fall won best original screenplay.

Messi the dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film The Second Act during the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France
Messi will also feature in a TikTok video (Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)

Messi is not in Cannes just for an encore bow/bone.

The festival is shooting daily one-minute videos of Messi for French television that will be collected for a TikTok video.

On Tuesday, he carried a camera stick in his teeth.