Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Lambeth shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in south London on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of murdering 26-year-old Jazmel Patterson-Low in Lambeth and remains in custody.

Mr Patterson-Low was shot on the Westbury Estate in St Rule Street, where a crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

Metropolitan Police believe an argument flared up before a gun was fired.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday gave the cause of Mr Patterson-Low’s death as a single gunshot wound.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “This arrest demonstrates that our investigation is making progress but I am still appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact.

“We know there was a group of around 40 people gathered in and around St Rule Street on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning. A dispute appears to have flared up rapidly after 2am, resulting in shots being fired.

“Several people have come forward to provide information and I am extremely grateful to them. However, I am certain there are other people who will know what happened in St Rule Street and who was responsible for the shooting.

“I urge them to come forward and share that information.”