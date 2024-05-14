Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Lambeth shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Lambeth shooting

By Press Association
Jazmel Patterson-Low who has been named as the man shot dead in south London in the early hours of Saturday morning (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in south London on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of murdering 26-year-old Jazmel Patterson-Low in Lambeth and remains in custody.

Mr Patterson-Low was shot on the Westbury Estate in St Rule Street, where a crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

Metropolitan Police believe an argument flared up before a gun was fired.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday gave the cause of Mr Patterson-Low’s death as a single gunshot wound.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “This arrest demonstrates that our investigation is making progress but I am still appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact.

“We know there was a group of around 40 people gathered in and around St Rule Street on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning. A dispute appears to have flared up rapidly after 2am, resulting in shots being fired.

“Several people have come forward to provide information and I am extremely grateful to them. However, I am certain there are other people who will know what happened in St Rule Street and who was responsible for the shooting.

“I urge them to come forward and share that information.”