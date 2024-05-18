In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event

By Press Association
Dogs at Goodwoof 2024 at the Goodwood Estate in Chichester (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
Dogs at Goodwoof 2024 at the Goodwood Estate in Chichester (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Families and their pet dogs have been enjoying the sunshine at the Goodwoof event at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex.

Goodwoof is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

People at Goodwoof 2024
The Goodwoof event includes plenty of activities for dogs (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
A girl with her dog
Dogs were told they could bring their humans to the event (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
People and dogs at Goodwoof 2024
The dogs came in all shapes and sizes (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Organisers said the weekend event includes wellness workshops, talks from key behavioural and veterinary experts, and activities that owners can take part in with their dog.

Dog on an obstacle course
Some dogs could not wait to show off their skills on an obstacle course (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)
Dog on a lead
Some enjoyed a bit of a soak to cool down in the sun (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)
The Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024
The Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024 (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)

Among the famous names at Goodwoof this year were Dame Laura Kenny, Hugh Bonneville and Clare Balding.

Dame Laura Kenny takes part in CaniBike at Goodwoof 2024
Dame Laura Kenny takes part in CaniBike at Goodwoof 2024 (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
Hugh Bonnevillie at Goodwoof 2024
Hugh Bonneville enjoying the day out at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
Clare Balding at Goodwoof
Clare Balding at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
Sir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny at Goodwoof
Sir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)