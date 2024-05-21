Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for 11th major tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for 11th major tournament

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a world record 206 appearances for Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a world record 206 appearances for Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to extend his international appearances record this summer after being named in Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 39-year-old, who has made 206 appearances for his country, scoring 128 goals, has been included in head coach Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany, from June 14-July 14.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, will play in his 11th major tournament for Portugal since helping them reach the Euro 2004 final in Lisbon, which they lost 1-0 to Greece.

He helped the Selecao das Quinas win Euro 2016 in France – his only major international trophy – scoring three goals in the tournament.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, made his senior debut for Portugal as an 18-year-old in 2003 and made his most recent appearance in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Slovenia in Ljubljana in March.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also named 41-year-old Porto defender Pepe in his squad and nine Premier League players, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota.

Martinez’s side will play the Czech Republic in their opening Group F game on June 18 June before facing Turkey and Georgia.