Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for 11th major tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to extend his international appearances record this summer after being named in Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 39-year-old, who has made 206 appearances for his country, scoring 128 goals, has been included in head coach Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany, from June 14-July 14.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, will play in his 11th major tournament for Portugal since helping them reach the Euro 2004 final in Lisbon, which they lost 1-0 to Greece.

He helped the Selecao das Quinas win Euro 2016 in France – his only major international trophy – scoring three goals in the tournament.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, made his senior debut for Portugal as an 18-year-old in 2003 and made his most recent appearance in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Slovenia in Ljubljana in March.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also named 41-year-old Porto defender Pepe in his squad and nine Premier League players, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota.

Martinez’s side will play the Czech Republic in their opening Group F game on June 18 June before facing Turkey and Georgia.