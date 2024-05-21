Microsoft expanding Copilot AI assistant to organise meetings and support teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microsoft expanding Copilot AI assistant to organise meetings and support teams

By Press Association
(Microsoft)
(Microsoft)

Microsoft’s Copilot virtual assistant it to be expanded beyond being a personal assistant so it can support entire teams.

The US tech giant said it would start rolling out a version of the chatbot later this year called Team Copilot, which can “participate and collaborate with, along with the team” across Microsoft’s productivity apps.

Announced during the company’s Build developer conference, Microsoft said Team Copilot can be used to manage meeting agendas and take notes, as well as acting as a collaborator in group chats by flagging key information and tracking to-do lists.

It can also act as a project manager, assigning tasks to team members and tracking deadlines.

“Microsoft Copilot is already helping people save time and be more productive and creative,” Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for AI at work, said.

“With the announcements at Microsoft Build 2024, we’re delivering an entirely new set of capabilities that unlock Copilot’s ability to drive bottom-line business results for every organisation.

“Team Copilot expands Copilot beyond a personal assistant to act as a valuable team member, participating and contributing along with the team.

“And of course, you’re always in control: assigning tasks or responsibilities to Copilot so the whole team can be more productive, collaborative and creative together.”

Mr Spataro said the AI would work across other Microsoft apps including Teams, Loop and Planner.

Team Copilot will be available later this year to users with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 licence, the company confirmed.

Microsoft also announced it was introducing new tools that would allow users to create their own custom versions of Copilot to carry out specific business tasks.

These kind of customised and tailored assistants are known as AI agents, and are seen as an area of generative AI which will become increasingly popular with users.

https://x.com/Microsoft/status/1792618211361382573

The company revealed a number of new tools for software developers, centred around giving them more access to AI tools to build into their own apps to run on Windows devices.

The announcements followed more AI news from Microsoft on Monday, where it unveiled a new range of Windows PCs it said had been built with AI at their centre, called Copilot+ PCs, and would have the ability to use generative AI at any moment during their use.

The company’s pitch to be the leader in generative AI and productivity came less than a week after Google tried the same thing, announcing a wide range of updates across some of its most popular apps that will see them embrace AI much more, as well as announcing its first steps towards rebuilding its flagship search engine around AI-generated results.