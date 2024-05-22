Kyle Walker: Manchester City’s four successive titles unlikely to be matched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Walker: Manchester City’s four successive titles unlikely to be matched

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker lifts the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kyle Walker does not believe many teams would be capable of matching Manchester City’s historic haul of four successive Premier League titles.

City pipped Arsenal to yet another league crown on Sunday to set a new record, and could add the FA Cup to their trophy collection this weekend as they look to complete back-to-back doubles.

Asked if Pep Guardiola’s men get the credit they deserve, 33-year-old Walker told Sky Sports: “I don’t think we’re not appreciated, I think we are and we get the plaudits that we rightly deserve.

Phil Foden, centre, scored twice on the final day against West Ham
“But I think to do what we’ve done year in, year out, I don’t think many teams would be able to do that, especially in this Premier League.”

England full-back Walker admitted Arsenal had pushed City all the way this season, but cited Guardiola’s “addiction” to winning as one of the secrets to their success.

He said: “I think it starts from the manager, first and foremost. He’s addicted to winning. He is addicted and it rubs off on us.

“I said at the start of the season, when we went on a really good run at the start, let’s not try to chase people all the time, let us set the mark and see if people can keep up with us.

Kyle Walker says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is
“But Arsenal have played extremely, extremely well this season and so have Liverpool as well. But we smelled the window of opportunity probably in the Aston Villa game that Arsenal lost and we had to take it.

“They’re a very, very good team now, but it’s probably just a little bit unfortunate for them that they’ve come up against a really good Manchester City team that seems to be just a well-oiled machine.”

The Gunners’ consistency meant that City had to win their last nine league games to ensure they were not dethroned, and while midfielder Bernardo Silva is proud of that ability to turn the screw when it matters most, he admits he would rather not have to do it.

The 29-year-old Portuguese said: “We definitely know what we’re able to do, but it’s never relaxed because it’s never good to be second or third. We want to always be on top of the league.

“Sometimes at the beginning of the season when we don’t have that much pressure, the team relaxes a bit when it shouldn’t and at the end of the season, we always compensate a bit.

“But if you ask me personally, of course I’d prefer to stay on top all season because it’s so stressful, the pressure that we have, to know that we need to win nine, 10, 12 games in a row like we did in the past.

“It’s so, so tough so if you ask me, it’s not relaxed, but we obviously know that we’re capable of going on a run. But until you actually do it, you never know if you’re really going to do it.”