More heavy rain could pose danger to life after person dies in mudslide

By Press Association
Yellow and amber warnings for rain are in place for Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
More heavy rain could cause a danger to life and travel disruption after a person died in a mudslide on Wednesday, the Met Office has warned.

Showers will continue to batter parts of the UK as yellow and amber warnings for rain remain in place across the UK on Thursday.

On Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said a person died following a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland at around 1.15pm.

In a statement, police said: “We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Met Office said the area had seen almost a month’s worth of rain in the past day, with 41.6mm of rain recorded over the last 24 hours in Loftus, a town 20 miles away.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The average monthly rainfall for May in North Yorkshire is 57.5mm so they’ve almost had a month’s worth of rainfall today.”

Mr Partridge said there was still “quite a long way to go” until the rain was due to stop, with wet weather expected to continue in the area until Thursday evening.

An amber warning for rain has been in place across parts of North Wales and north-west England, including Manchester and Liverpool, since midday on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for rain covers the north of England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until 6am on Thursday, while another is in place for southern and eastern Scotland until 6pm on Thursday.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater which may cause danger to life is likely, the Met Office warned.

Heavy rainfall may also cause delays and cancellations to public transport services, difficult driving conditions and power cuts, the forecaster said.

Regarding staying safe in wet weather, Mr Partridge said: “Although it may not look too bad when you leave home, it could turn much heavier once you’re out and about, so the best thing is to plan your trips and if you don’t need to go – the best advice is to try and avoid it.

“Keep an eye on your local warnings from the Environment Agency which are just as important as ours as well.”

He added that the forecast for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend was looking “uncertain” but the weather seemed to be “getting better”.

On Wednesday evening, the Environment Agency had five flood warnings and 111 flood alerts in place across England.