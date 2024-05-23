Unknown bust of Florence Cathedral dome architect found after 700 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unknown bust of Florence Cathedral dome architect found after 700 years

By Press Association
A terracotta bust of architect Filippo Brunelleschi dating back to the early Renaissance (Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore via AP)
A previously unknown terracotta bust of the famed early Renaissance architect who designed the Florence Cathedral dome was unveiled on Thursday in the Tuscan capital, where it will be displayed permanently following restoration.

The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, charged with preserving the landmark cathedral and operating its museum, called the discovery of the terracotta bust depicting Filippo Brunelleschi after nearly 700 years “exceptional”.

It cited both the artistic value as well as the rarity of depictions of the architect around or after the time of his death in 1446.

Italy Brunelleschi Discovery
The terracotta portrait was recently found among the furnishings of an historic residence near the Tuscan capital (Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore via AP)

Andrea di Lazzaro Cavalcanti, Brunelleschi’s adopted son and heir, sculpted the life-like bust from a nearly solid block of clay in early 1447, before completing the monument later that year, experts said.

Art historians Giancarlo Gentilini and Alfredo Bellandi identified the sculpture as a model by Cavalcanti for the marble bust of Brunelleschi in the memorial monument in the Florence Cathedral.

Mr Bellandi praised the work’s “expressive naturalism of great intensity”.

Experts say the terracotta model was likely stored in the sculptor’s workshop for study for a period, and that the state of preservation indicates its significance was long preserved before it “later fell into oblivion”.

The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore purchased the terracotta bust for 300,000 euros (around £254,777).

It will be exhibited in the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo near the cathedral after restoration work on scratches and to remove a chalky residue and traces of paint.