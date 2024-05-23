Four dead after building collapses in Majorca, officials say

Spanish emergency authorities said four people have died and several more have been seriously injured after a building collapsed on the island of Majorca on Thursday.

Emergency services said that seven people had been very seriously injured while another nine were seriously injured. They were being attended at local hospitals.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the popular Mediterranean island.

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Majorca (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)

Spanish news agency EFE and other media said the building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club located near the beach.

Public television for the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath.

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Emergency services are continuing to search the site and attend the wounded.