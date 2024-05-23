Stormy conditions expected to ease over bank holiday weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Stormy conditions expected to ease over bank holiday weekend

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Storm conditions are expected to ease over the bank holiday weekend with some areas seeing highs of 23C, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters say all regions of the UK will see some dry spells over the weekend, with the sunniest and driest periods coming on Saturday.

It comes after flooding hit parts of the north of England this week, with Carlisle in Cumbria seeing 88mm of rain in 48 hours. The average for May is 55mm across the whole month.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said conditions will improve over the bank holiday, with some areas seeing highs of 23C on Saturday.

She told the PA news agency: “The low pressure is expected to east away on Friday. It will be a touch cooler than the last couple days and parts of the north east and Scotland will see showers. On the whole it is an improved picture.

“Things will improve as we head into Saturday morning. Wind will ease and it will be a pretty good day across the board.

“Scotland will see a few showers but the bulk of the UK will see brighter spells. The best will be 22-23C across the south of England and London.”

Saturday evening is expected to bring some showers in southern Wales, the South West and Cornwall. This is then expected to push northwards on Sunday.

Sunday will see more cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain. The north west of England and the southern parts of Wales could see thunderstorms.

Ms Bokota added: “It will stay unsettled through bank holiday Monday. There will be further showers in parts of Scotland, the north east of England and Northern Ireland.

“The best weather will be in the very far south west of the UK and southern England. Elsewhere will see heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will then stay quite unsettled into the next week.

“On the whole, there are no major watchpoints for flooding. While it is expected to rain, this will move quicker and won’t be the same persistent heavy rain we’ve had in the last couple of days.”