News

Chad swears in new president after disputed election

By Press Association
Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony (AP)
Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony (AP)

Mahamat Deby Itno has been sworn in as Chad’s new president following elections earlier this month, completing a disputed transition to democratic rule after he seized power three years ago.

Mr Deby Itno, also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby, took power after his father Idriss Deby Itno was killed fighting rebels in 2021 after ruling the country for three decades.

The long-delayed May 6 election came after three years of military rule.

His main rival, Succes Masra, who contested the results earlier this month, resigned from his post as prime minister on Wednesday.

Mr Masra had been involved in protests against Mr Deby Itno’s decision to extend his time in power, and fled the country in 2022. He was allowed to return last year and was appointed prime minister.

The challenger, who claimed to have won the election, filed an appeal against the preliminary results which showed Mr Deby Itno had won, but it was dismissed.

Chad Election
Mr Deby Itno was declared the winner, despite an appeal by his rival (AP)

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people has not had a democratic transfer of power since it became independent in 1960, after decades of French colonial rule.

In his first presidential address, Mr Deby Itno said his government would focus on boosting Chad’s agricultural and farming sectors, and investing in education, access to water and healthcare.

He said: “I’ve heard your yearning for change, and I’ve understood you. Let’s all play our part, individually and collectively, to bring about the change we all hope, desire and expect.”

Western leaders congratulated Mr Deby Itno despite irregularities in the vote, which included Chad’s decision to ban 2,900 EU-trained observers from monitoring the election.

Chad is seen by the US and France as one of the last remaining stable allies in the vast Sahel region following military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

The ruling juntas in all three nations have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance instead.

“Although there were troubling shortcomings, we welcome the milestones in Chad’s transition process,” the US state department said last week.

The British government also said the election marked an important milestone in the return to civilian rule.

“The UK commends the engagement of the Chadian people and welcomes the largely peaceful way in which the elections and campaign were conducted,” it said in a statement.