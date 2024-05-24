New lawsuit accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually abusing college student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New lawsuit accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually abusing college student

By Press Association
Sean Combs is facing a number of allegations (Invision/AP)
A woman who says Sean “Diddy” Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence.

April Lampros, who met Combs in 1994 when she was a college student, described several “terrifying sexual encounters” with him including being forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs’ former girlfriend, the late Kim Porter.

Ms Lampros’ lawsuit, filed on Thursday in state court in Manhattan, comes after a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul.

A former model accused Combs of sexually assaulting her at his New York City recording studio in 2003 in a separate lawsuit filed earlier this week.

Ms Lampros, 51, said in the lawsuit that she was a student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology when she met Combs, who showered her with gifts and promised to help her achieve her dream of a career in fashion.

Sean Combs
The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the 1990s (AP)

The relationship turned abusive and coercive, according to the lawsuit.

Ms Lampros said Combs raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 1995. She passed out and woke up the next morning “nude, sore, and confused”, according to the suit.

On another occasion, Ms Lampros said, Combs forced her to perform oral sex on him in a parking garage in full view of a worker at the garage.

Combs forced Ms Lampros and Ms Porter to have sex with each other in his apartment in 1996 after he had shoved ecstasy pills down their throats, according to the lawsuit.

“Ms Lampros vocally opposed this idea, but Mr Combs quickly reminded her that she had no control over the situation as he could make her lose her job,” the lawsuit said.

Ms Porter died of pneumonia in 2018.

Ms Lampros has publicly identified herself.

P Diddy appears to attack a woman
Screengrab of video appearing to show Sean Combs attacking singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016 (Hotel Security Camera Video/CNN via AP)

The lawsuits filed by her and the former model come days after CNN aired security video that shows Combs attacking singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

On Sunday, Combs released a video admitting he attacked Cassie in the hotel hallway, saying he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable”.

A lawsuit filed by Cassie in November alleging beatings and abuse was settled a day after it was filed.

It prompted increased scrutiny of Combs, with additional lawsuits filed in the following months, along with a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation that led to raids of Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.