Sofia Richie announces arrival of baby daughter: ‘Best day of my life’

By Press Association
Sofia Richie announces arrival of baby daughter: ‘Best day of my life’ (Debby Wong/Alamy/PA)
US star Sofia Richie Grainge has given birth to her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Richie Grainge, who is the daughter of singing superstar Lionel Richie, welcomed her newborn daughter on May 20.

The 25-year-old announced the couple have named their baby Eloise Samantha Grainge.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the couple holding the baby’s feet, Richie Grainge said: “5.20.24 best day of my life,” adding a white love heart.

Richie Grainge, who got married in a lavish French ceremony last April, announced their pregnancy news at the end of January.

She said she took a pregnancy test when she landed back in Los Angeles ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert – before sending her husband out to buy more tests when it came back faintly positive.

“I found out very, very early,” she previously told British Vogue magazine.

The model said the couple shared the news with their parents when she hit the eight-week mark but kept the news quiet publicly for months.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said.

Richie Grainge said the couple were surprised when they found out they are expecting a baby girl, believing strongly it was going to be a boy.

The US star previously said she was looking forward to raising a “smart, kind person” and being a role model for her daughter.