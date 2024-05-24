Pep Guardiola: City’s recent superiority over United counts for nothing in final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola: City’s recent superiority over United counts for nothing in final

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has his sights on the FA Cup again but is taking nothing for granted (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola has his sights on the FA Cup again but is taking nothing for granted (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City’s “obvious” recent superiority over arch-rivals Manchester United will count for nothing in the FA Cup final.

City, fresh from celebrating their historic fourth successive Premier League title, face a United side sore from finishing way back in eighth place at Wembley on Saturday.

Chasing back-to-back domestic doubles and a repeat victory over United after last season’s success, City are overwhelming favourites.

Marcus Rashford is dejected after Manchester United lose the FA Cup final
City are hoping to repeat last year’s FA Cup final defeat of Man Utd (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yet Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

The City manager said: “People think it’s going to happen because we finished 31 points in front of United, people say it will be easy.

“I understand that but it’s a different competition, one game. It can be 10 against 11, bad decisions, mistakes, whatever – and you can lose a game. We know we can lose a game.

“In long periods, we have been better than United these past years, it’s obvious. It’s facts – every game we are there.

“But in one game, anything can happen. The players know it and feel it. So I hope we are ready to play the last game of the season and to try to win the FA Cup.

“It’s the FA Cup. Wow! It’s nice. That’s why it deserves all of our focus.”

Guardiola has now won 17 trophies since taking charge at City in 2016.

Kyle Walker and Pep Guardiola
Guardiola (right) insists there will still be nerves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite success becoming the norm at the Etihad Stadium, he maintains there is nothing routine about it and there are still nerves before big games.

He said: “I cannot deny that the mood in the offices is really high, it’s really good. People laugh a lot.

“I don’t want to be concerned too much because I want the players to enjoy, to celebrate the fact they won the Premier League.

“But we will have the butterflies, wondering what they do and what we can do, the decisions to take, how the players will feel. All of those questions you have before a game is going to happen.”