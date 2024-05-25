Boy, 17, held on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 17, held on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old stabbed

By Press Association
Kamari Johnson was fatally stabbed in Bourne Avenue, Hayes (Met Police/PA)
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another teenage boy, 16, was stabbed to death in west London.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Bourne Avenue, Hayes, around 1.30pm on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed the identity of the victim on Saturday as Kamari Johnson.

Kamari Johnson was stabbed to death (Met Police/PA)

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also arrived within minutes but despite the efforts of medics, the boy died at the scene.

Kamari’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday evening and remains in custody, the Met said.

Any local residents who may have captured footage on doorbell or dashcam devices have been asked to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Alex Gammampila said: “Kamari’s murder has understandably caused shock and concern amongst the local community.

“A team of experienced detectives is working tirelessly to establish what happened to Kamari and why he was attacked.

“This evening’s arrest demonstrates the progress we are making and this is in no small part due to the assistance we’ve had from the community.

“We need to work together to ensure Kamari’s family get the answers they deserve about what happened to him.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help has been asked to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3832/24 May, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.