Fire at a baby care centre kills seven infants in India’s capital

Seven babies have died after a fire broke out in a baby care centre in India’s capital New Delhi on Saturday night, a fire service officer said.

Rescuers carried 12 newborns from the centre to a nearby hospital, but seven died due to smoke inhalation, fire officer Atul Garg said.

The five others are being treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

The fire on the first floor of the centre was extinguished in about an hour, said Suresh Kumar, another fire officer.

The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.