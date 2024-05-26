Kyle Walker denies suggestions title bash hindered Manchester City in cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Walker denies suggestions title bash hindered Manchester City in cup final

By Press Association
Kyle Walker (left) was frustrated as Manchester City were beaten in the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker (left) was frustrated as Manchester City were beaten in the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Kyle Walker insists Manchester City did not lose the FA Cup final because of last week’s late-night title celebrations.

City were brought back down to Earth after becoming the first side to win the Premier League four years in succession as they were beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United in Saturday’s Wembley showpiece.

City overcame West Ham last Sunday to clinch the Premier League title and then partied late into the night, with some players pictured looking worse for wear in the early hours of Monday morning.

Manchester City are downcast after their FA Cup final loss
It was a disappointing afternoon for City at Wembley six days after their Premier League triumph (Nick Potts/PA)

Walker denied this was unprofessional from last season’s treble-winners, with the best part of a week still to prepare for their next big game.

The City captain said: “We celebrated on Sunday, this was Saturday. It’s six days. If us athletes can’t recover in six days there’s no chance for anyone.

“We had to take that moment on Sunday because if we’re celebrating now, on a downer, it won’t feel right.

“The moment was right. The club, the players and staff made that decision. Let’s not blame that.”

City manager Pep Guardiola felt he got his tactics wrong as United triumphed following first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Substitute Jeremy Doku pulled one back late on but City were unable to force an equaliser and United avenged their loss of 12 months ago, denying Guardiola’s side a second successive double.

Walker was adamant defeat was not all down to Guardiola’s tactics and the players would take their share of the blame.

The 33-year-old said: “He’s the last man I’m going to question on tactics because he’s a genius for what he’s done.

“For the years I’ve been here, he’s transformed me as a player.

“If he says that, that’s down to him. For me it’s the whole squad. We’ve got 97 minutes to win a game of football. We all take accountability.”

Walker at least found some consolation in the performance of Mainoo, with whom he looks set to link up with for England at Euro 2024.

Alejandro Garnacho (left) and Kobbie Mainoo (right) celebrate Manchester United's FA Cup win
Kobbie Mainoo (right) capped an impressive season with a vital goal at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Mainoo, 19, has enjoyed a break-out season with United and has been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for this summer’s tournament.

Walker said: “What a talent. This generation of talent coming through is very exciting.

“Hopefully he can take his form from breaking in this season to the Euros if selected. With my England hat on now, hopefully he has a good Euros.”