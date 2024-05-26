Norway hands papers to Palestinian PM for diplomatic recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway hands papers to Palestinian PM for diplomatic recognition

By Press Association
Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide, right, hands a document to prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Mustafa (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide, right, hands a document to prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Mustafa (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Norway has handed over diplomatic papers to the Palestinian prime minister in the latest step towards recognising a Palestinian state – a largely symbolic move that has infuriated Israel.

Ireland, Spain and Norway last week pledged to recognise a Palestinian state, increasing Israel’s isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza.

The handover of papers by Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide to prime minister Mohammad Mustafa took place on Sunday in Brussels, where the Palestinian leader will meet EU foreign ministers and other officials on Monday to drum up support for Palestinian statehood.

The diplomatic move by the three nations was a welcome boost of support for Palestinian officials who have sought for decades to establish a statehood in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – territories Israel seized in the 1967 war and still controls.

Palestinian recognition document
The papers handover came before formal recognition is expected on Tuesday (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Mr Mustafa said: “Recognition means a lot for us. It is the most important thing that anybody can do for the Palestinian people.”

The formal recognition by Norway, Spain and Ireland – which all have a record of friendly ties with both the Israelis and the Palestinians, while long advocating for a Palestinian state – is planned for Tuesday.

Some 140 countries – more than two-thirds of the United Nations – recognise a Palestinian state but a majority of the 27 EU nations still do not. Several have said they will do so when the conditions are right.

The EU, the United States and Britain, among others, back the idea of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but say it should come as part of a negotiated settlement.

Belgium, which holds the EU presidency, has said that first the Israeli hostages held by Hamas need to be freed and the fighting in Gaza must end.

Some other governments favour a new initiative towards a two-state solution, 15 years after negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed.