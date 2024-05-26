12 people injured during turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Six passengers and six crew members have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were seen on the ground around the plane after it landed in the Irish capital.

13.30 update: ✈️ Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6… pic.twitter.com/Nv6vZC169e — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 26, 2024

The airport added: “Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

The incident comes a week after a British man died and scores were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

In a statement Qatar Airways said that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention”, adding: “The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”