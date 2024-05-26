Naomi Osaka overcomes nerves to get off to winning start at French Open By Press Association May 26 2024, 2:26pm May 26 2024, 2:26pm Share Naomi Osaka overcomes nerves to get off to winning start at French Open Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4991911/naomi-osaka-overcomes-nerves-to-get-off-to-winning-start-at-french-open/ Copy Link Naomi Osaka came through in three sets at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP) Naomi Osaka overcame a bout of nerves to get off to a winning start at the French Open. The former world number one from Japan needed a deciding set to beat Lucia Bronzetti in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier. Osaka seemed in line for a quick morning’s work when she breezed through the opening set. Made to work 🥵@naomiosaka digs deep for a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 opening round victory over Bronzetti.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Fx63cn9hja— wta (@WTA) May 26, 2024 But Bronzetti, ranked 67, took the second and came back from 4-0 down to level in the third. However, when the Italian slashed a backhand into the net, Osaka had the break at the end of the decider and served out for a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory. “There were moments I played pretty well, but I was nervous and got very tight in the third set. But I’m pretty happy,” she said.