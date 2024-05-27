Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda re-elected in landslide victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda re-elected in landslide victory

By Press Association
Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda has secured another five-year term (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has secured a second five-year term in a landslide victory over prime minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Preliminary figures by Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission showed that Mr Nauseda won 74.5% of the votes and Ms Simonyte 24.1%.

The 60-year-old Mr Nauseda is a moderate conservative and has been a strong backer of Ukraine, a position shared across most of the political spectrum. During his time in office, Lithuania has also given refuge to many who have fled an authoritarian crackdown in neighbouring Belarus and increased repression in Russia.

“Lithuania’s independence and freedom is like a fragile vessel that we must cherish, protect and prevent from cracking,” Mr Nauseda said on Sunday night after the ballots had been counted, the Baltic News Service reported.

Speaking of the Baltic country’s allies the United States, Germany, Poland, among others, he added: ″We have a very similar position on fundamental issues, like support for Ukraine, the attitude towards the Russian threat.″

Gitanas Nauseda
Gitanas Nauseda has won a landslide election victory in Lithuania (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Mr Nauseda, a former banker, entered politics with his successful presidential run in 2019. He and Ms Simonyte won the first round but failed to muster the 50% of the votes needed to win the presidency outright.

The election comes as Russian gains in Ukraine are fuelling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

Lithuania is north of Poland and south of the two other Baltic countries, Latvia and Estonia. It separates Belarus, an ally of Russia, from Kaliningrad, a heavily militarised Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that is separated from the Russian mainland.

The president’s main tasks in Nato-member Lithuania’s political system are overseeing foreign and defence policy, along with acting as the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Given that Lithuania is strategically located on Nato’s eastern flank, the presidency of the relatively small nation has added importance as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.

Before the votes were counted on Sunday evening, Ms Simonyte conceded defeat and congratulated her opponent.

Both Mr Nauseda who ran as an independent candidate, and Ms Simonyte who became prime minister in 2020, have voiced support for Ukraine. The pair also ran against each other in a presidential runoff in 2019, when Mr Nauseda won with 66% of the votes.

Mr Nauseda will be sworn in for a new five-year term in July. Ms Simonyte said she will return to work as prime minister in Lithuania, a country of nearly three million people on Monday, Lithuanian television said.

Turnout in Sunday’s election was 49.15%.