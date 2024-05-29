TUC welcomes increase in trade union membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUC welcomes increase in trade union membership

By Press Association
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC (Peter Byrne/PA)
Trade union membership increased by almost 90,000 last year to 6.4 million amid the biggest outbreak of industrial action for decades, new figures show.

The proportion of employees who were trade union members increased to 22.4% in 2023 – up from 22.2% in 2022, according to official figures.

The number of male employees who were union members increased by 172,000 to around 2.9 million, while the number of women in a union fell by 83,000 on the year to 3.5 million.

Union members in the private sector increased by 100,000 on the year to 2.5 million, and there was a 12,000 fall in trade union membership among public sector employees to 3.8 million.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said:  “This increase in trade union membership is welcome, but our movement is not complacent.

“We need to get more people into trade unions – especially younger workers.

“Being a member of a union gives you an independent voice at work and remains the best way to win better pay and conditions.

“Every day unions reach agreements with employers that protect and enhance members’ jobs and livelihoods and keep workplaces safer.”

Mr Nowak added that employment law remained “stacked against” unions and workers, saying Labour’s New Deal for Working People would allow unions to reach more workplaces and help drive up pay and conditions.