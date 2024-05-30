Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out sequel after snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out sequel after snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out sequel after snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out sequel after snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)

US actor Jeremy Renner is the latest star to join the cast of Rian Johnson’s whodunit Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Avengers star is continuing his comeback after a serious snowploughing accident last year which left him with more than 30 broken bones.

The 53-year-old was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1 2023, who was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill, according to a police report.

Renner will join Daniel Craig as returning detective Benoit Blanc in the new murder mystery, set for release in 2025.

Previously announced cast members include British actor Josh O’Connor, who starred in Challengers and The Crown, Irish star Andrew Scott from Ripley and Fleabag, Scandal’s Kerry Washington, Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close and Cailee Spaeny of Priscilla.

Last week, filmmaker Johnson announced on X that the film is “about to go into production” while plot details are yet to be revealed.

After his accident, Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor was seen in drama series Mayor Of Kingstown after he recovered from his injuries, while Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is reportedly his first film since the incident.