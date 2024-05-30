Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out sequel after snowplough accident

US actor Jeremy Renner is the latest star to join the cast of Rian Johnson’s whodunit Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Avengers star is continuing his comeback after a serious snowploughing accident last year which left him with more than 30 broken bones.

The 53-year-old was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1 2023, who was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill, according to a police report.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Renner will join Daniel Craig as returning detective Benoit Blanc in the new murder mystery, set for release in 2025.

Previously announced cast members include British actor Josh O’Connor, who starred in Challengers and The Crown, Irish star Andrew Scott from Ripley and Fleabag, Scandal’s Kerry Washington, Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close and Cailee Spaeny of Priscilla.

Last week, filmmaker Johnson announced on X that the film is “about to go into production” while plot details are yet to be revealed.

After his accident, Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor was seen in drama series Mayor Of Kingstown after he recovered from his injuries, while Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is reportedly his first film since the incident.