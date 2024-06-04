Restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for ‘yelling at staff like entitled child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for ‘yelling at staff like entitled child’

By Press Association
Restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for ‘yelling at staff like entitled child’ (Ian West/PA)
Restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for ‘yelling at staff like entitled child’ (Ian West/PA)

Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto has been banned from a restaurant in Toronto after he allegedly reprimanded staff and reduced the host to tears.

Quinto, known for playing Spock in the reboot of the sci-fi franchise, allegedly “yelled” at restaurant staff “like an entitled child” while requesting a table at Canadian bistro Manita, according to the venue.

“An amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the restaurant initially wrote in a post on Instagram.

US actor Quinto is not welcome back at the establishment unless he issues a formal apology, the restaurant’s co-owner Ian McGrenaghan confirmed to the PA news agency.

“This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff,” a follow-up Instagram post from the restaurant said.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests… who may give us constructive feedback from time to time.

“To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

The restaurant initially posted about the incident telling the actor to “take your bad vibes somewhere else”.

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” it said.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.

“Mr Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them,” the message concluded, tagging the actor.

A representative for Quinto has been contacted for comment.