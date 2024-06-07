Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis star for Boston Celtics in NBA Finals game one

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have led the Boston Celtics to victory over the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in the first game of the NBA Finals.

Brown was the top scorer for the Celtics with 22 points with Porzingis scoring 20 points with six rebounds and three blocks.

However, the win was a team effort with six Boston players scoring more than 10 points.

The Celtics jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter at TD Garden in Boston and extended the lead to 29 points in the first half.

The Mavericks attempted to rally back into the game in the third quarter when they cut the deficit to just eight points.

But Boston were ruthless in defence and kept the Mavericks at arms-length, extending their lead again and cruising to an 18-point win.

Slovenian Luka Doncic was the best for the Mavericks with a 30 point, 10 rebound double-double while former Celtic Kyrie Irving managed just 12 points. Celtics star Jayson Tatum had an 11 rebound, 16 point double-double.

Boston have not won the NBA championship since 2008 while the Mavericks have not won since 2011.

The second game of the seven-game series will take place in Boston on Monday.