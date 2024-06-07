Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis star for Boston Celtics in NBA Finals game one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis star for Boston Celtics in NBA Finals game one

By Press Association
Jaylen Brown (left) shoots as Dallas Mavericks centre Daniel Gafford, (centre left), defends in front of Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr (centre right) and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in game one of the NBA Finals (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Jaylen Brown (left) shoots as Dallas Mavericks centre Daniel Gafford, (centre left), defends in front of Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr (centre right) and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in game one of the NBA Finals (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have led the Boston Celtics to victory over the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 in the first game of the NBA Finals.

Brown was the top scorer for the Celtics with 22 points with Porzingis scoring 20 points with six rebounds and three blocks.

However, the win was a team effort with six Boston players scoring more than 10 points.

The Celtics jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter at TD Garden in Boston and extended the lead to 29 points in the first half.

The Mavericks attempted to rally back into the game in the third quarter when they cut the deficit to just eight points.

But Boston were ruthless in defence and kept the Mavericks at arms-length, extending their lead again and cruising to an 18-point win.

Slovenian Luka Doncic was the best for the Mavericks with a 30 point, 10 rebound double-double while former Celtic Kyrie Irving managed just 12 points. Celtics star Jayson Tatum had an 11 rebound, 16 point double-double.

Boston have not won the NBA championship since 2008 while the Mavericks have not won since 2011.

The second game of the seven-game series will take place in Boston on Monday.