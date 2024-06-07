City of London Lord Mayor abseils from 47th floor of landmark for charity

The Lord Mayor of the City of London abseiled 215 metres down London’s “Cheesegrater” building with his wife on Friday in support of mental health and the fight against homelessness.

Michael Mainelli, who became the Lord Mayor in 2023, was joined by Elisabeth Mainelli – who became the first lady mayoress to abseil in aid of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal – and other daredevils.

Mr Mainelli told the PA news agency: “As you get ready to go down it’s terrifying and once you’re over the edge it’s enormous fun.

“But believe me, I was counting the floors as we came down.”

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal aims to create a more inclusive City and supports charities, including MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards and National Numeracy.

Mr Mainelli added: “I’ll do it again if people pay as much as they did this time.

Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli before he abseiled 215 metres on the outside of the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)

Michael Mainelli said the moments before the challenge were ‘terrifying’ (Lucy North/PA)

“We’re raising a tremendous amount of money for charity through the various livery companies in the City and the companies in the City, all of whom volunteered to do this ‘jump’ as I call it, but it made my wife jump when I said that.”

The participants of the challenge – which could include anyone over the age of 18 who was fit, healthy and keen to get involved – were guided by abseiling experts, while an instructor accompanied them on the descent.

The group abseiled from the 47th floor of the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)

The group abseiled from the 47th floor of the Leadenhall Building, which is nicknamed the Cheesegrater due to its distinctive sloping profile.

It stands at 224 metres and is one of the City of London’s tallest skyscrapers.

Business offices and a dedicated events space inhabit the building.