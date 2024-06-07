City of London Lord Mayor abseils from 47th floor of landmark for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

City of London Lord Mayor abseils from 47th floor of landmark for charity

By Press Association
Lord Mayor of the City of London Michael Mainelli abseiled 215 metres down the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)
Lord Mayor of the City of London Michael Mainelli abseiled 215 metres down the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)

The Lord Mayor of the City of London abseiled 215 metres down London’s “Cheesegrater” building with his wife on Friday in support of mental health and the fight against homelessness.

Michael Mainelli, who became the Lord Mayor in 2023, was joined by Elisabeth Mainelli – who became the first lady mayoress to abseil in aid of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal – and other daredevils.

Mr Mainelli told the PA news agency: “As you get ready to go down it’s terrifying and once you’re over the edge it’s enormous fun.

“But believe me, I was counting the floors as we came down.”

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal aims to create a more inclusive City and supports charities, including MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards and National Numeracy.

Mr Mainelli added: “I’ll do it again if people pay as much as they did this time.

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal
Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli before he abseiled 215 metres on the outside of the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)
The Lord Mayor’s Appeal
Michael Mainelli said the moments before the challenge were ‘terrifying’ (Lucy North/PA)

“We’re raising a tremendous amount of money for charity through the various livery companies in the City and the companies in the City, all of whom volunteered to do this ‘jump’ as I call it, but it made my wife jump when I said that.”

The participants of the challenge – which could include anyone over the age of 18 who was fit, healthy and keen to get involved – were guided by abseiling experts, while an instructor accompanied them on the descent.

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal
The group abseiled from the 47th floor of the Leadenhall Building (Lucy North/PA)

The group abseiled from the 47th floor of the Leadenhall Building, which is nicknamed the Cheesegrater due to its distinctive sloping profile.

It stands at 224 metres and is one of the City of London’s tallest skyscrapers.

Business offices and a dedicated events space inhabit the building.