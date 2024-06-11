New Zealand renews search for father who vanished into forest with children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Zealand renews search for father who vanished into forest with children

By Press Association
Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders gives a media update on the search for Tom Phillips and his children (Mike Scott/AP)
New Zealand authorities have offered a reward to anyone who can help them find three children who have been missing since their father vanished with them from a remote rural community more than two years ago.

The December 2021 disappearance of Tom Phillips and his children — now aged 8, 9 and 10 — has confounded investigators.

They are not believed to have ever travelled far from the remote rural settlement where they lived, but there have been no credible sightings of the family for months.

A general view of Marokopa Township in the North Island of New Zealand, where Tom Phillips and his three children lived before their disappearance
Police officers converged on the township Marokopa, which has a population of just 69, to seek fresh leads in a case that has fascinated the country of five million people.

Phillips is accused of committing an armed bank robbery while on the run in May 2023.

He allegedly shot at a member of the public and fled on a motorbike with a passenger who investigators believe was one of his children.

Phillips no longer has legal custody rights for his children, acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders said at a news conference in the city of Hamilton, south of Auckland, on Tuesday.

“These are not the actions of a good father,” said Det Insp Saunders.

The children have not had access to formal education or healthcare since they went missing, he added, and police have concerns “for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two and a half years, with no connection to others”.

Det Insp Saunders said that a reward of 80,000 New Zealand dollars (£38,482) — large by New Zealand standards — and an offer of immunity from prosecution is targeted at people who already know the family’s whereabouts.

The authorities have long said they believe that Phillips has had help concealing his family.

Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders gives a media update on the search for Tom Phillips and his children
The reward, approved by New Zealand’s Commissioner of Police, expires in two weeks, Det Insp Saunders said.

“We don’t want them waiting months and months to decide,” he said. “Come forward and tell us where the children are.”

It is not the first time Phillips prompted national news headlines after disappearing with his children.

The family went missing in September 2021, provoking a three-week land and sea search after Phillips’ truck was found abandoned on a wild beach near where he lived.

Authorities eventually ended the search, concluding the family might have died, before Phillips and the children emerged from dense forest where he said they had been camping.

He was charged with wasting police resources and was due to appear in court in January 2022, but weeks before the scheduled date, he and the children vanished again.

The police did not immediately launch a search because Phillips, who is experienced in the outdoors, had told family he was taking the children on another trip. He never returned.

Less than a year later, with the trail cold, the authorities said Phillips and the children might have moved elsewhere in New Zealand and changed their names.

But the search began again after several sightings of Phillips in 2023 in the same region where he had vanished, including in the alleged bank robbery.

The children’s mother was happy the reward had been offered, Det Insp Saunders said.

A spokesperson for the family could not be contacted for comment.