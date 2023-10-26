Vicky Pattison: I felt embarrassed when premenstrual disorder was dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vicky Pattison: I felt embarrassed when premenstrual disorder was dismissed

By Press Association
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison (James Manning/PA)
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison (James Manning/PA)

Vicky Pattison has revealed she felt “embarrassed” when her premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) was initially dismissed by medical professionals.

The former Geordie Shore star, 35, appeared before the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee last week alongside BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty as part of its inquiry into women’s reproductive health to discuss her experience.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she said the disorder can cause her to feel despair, chronic fatigue, “crippling anxiety” and “suicidal thoughts”.

Symptoms of PMDD are similar to PMS (premenstrual syndrome) but are “much more intense” and can have a “much greater negative impact on your daily activities and quality of life”, according to the NHS website.

Pattison told GMB: “We all put so much faith in medical professionals and I was completely shocked to be treated the way I was.

“It’s so indoctrinated in me that they’re right and they know what’s wrong and if they’re saying there’s nothing then evidently there isn’t.

“So when I went and explained what was wrong – and was told, ‘It’s just PMS, every other woman in the world is going through it, they’re just not making as much of a fuss as you’ – I felt embarrassed and I felt weak that they were able to cope, all these other brilliant, shiny, strong women, and I couldn’t.”

She said she experiences her symptoms for around 10 days a month and it “leaves only hopelessness and despair”.

“It’s just a constant cycle and, for me… although some people can have different symptoms, it was despair, hopelessness… chronic fatigue, crippling anxiety, and in some of the darker moments, it was suicidal thoughts,” she added.

The TV star said that due to the symptoms it can be misdiagnosed as depression, which is what happened to her at first and she was offered antidepressants.

Pattison said she would have “no problem” taking antidepressants if that was the correct diagnosis but emphasised that her case was different.

She said: “I love my life, I’m very fortunate, I’m mentally strong and all the rest of it. This is just 10 days of the month.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask for women suffering with PMDD to be treated for that rather than depression, because they are different.”

Women and Equalities Committee
Naga Munchetty and Vicky Pattison appearing before the Women and Equalities Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Pattison spoke about her experiences to the Women and Equalities Committee last Wednesday, telling them that after visiting various doctors around the country who put it down to PMS, she finally received a diagnosis after turning to private healthcare.

The TV star and Munchetty, who shared a similar experience, told the MPs women must be properly listened to in the health service when they are expressing concerns about pain.

Pattison said she was experiencing a week of “PMDD fog” when she appeared before the committee, which made her a “nervous wreck”, but added that she felt more confident talking on the ITV breakfast programme on Thursday as the symptoms had lifted.

The reality star added that she is trying a combination contraceptive pill at the moment which she hopes will alleviate her symptoms.

For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.