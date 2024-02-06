Brianna Ghey’s mother says child online safety laws should be ‘more drastic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brianna Ghey’s mother says child online safety laws should be ‘more drastic’

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey (Peter Byrne/PA)
Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey (Peter Byrne/PA)

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has said the Online Safety Act does not go far enough in protecting children online and called for “more drastic” action against online harms.

Esther Ghey is campaigning for under-16s to be blocked from accessing social media on smartphones and stronger parental controls to flag potentially harmful searches to parents, in the wake of the sentencing of her daughter’s killers.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

Jenkinson had previously watched videos of torture and murder online.

Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of communications regulator Ofcom, said she would be happy to meet Ms Ghey to discuss her proposals, and Ms Ghey also said she would welcome the chance to speak to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the issue.

Asked what changes she would like to see made in the smartphone industry, Ms Ghey told BBC Breakfast: “We’d like to see mobile phone companies take more responsibility.

“I would like to see the law change so that children only have access to children’s mobile phones, and that could look exactly the same as an adult’s mobile phone but without the ability to download social media apps, and there is software available already.

“Schools use it and we could link it up to a parent’s phone and if any words are being searched like the words that were searched during the run-up (to Brianna’s murder)… it could be flagged up on a parent’s phone, and then parents are aware of any concerning things that children are looking at.”

Ms Ghey said she thought the Online Safety Bill was “a step in the right direction” but would not be enough on its own, adding: “I think that we do need something a little bit more drastic for children.”

Asked whether a mobile phone was the cause of what happened to Brianna, Ms Ghey said: “I’m not sure whether it started it all, but it definitely didn’t help. I think that the content that they (her killers) were looking at online, it probably fed what was already there.

“I think that mobile phones have a lot to answer for, and it’s not just in the case of Brianna, it’s in the case of mental health for so many people across the country.”

An online petition calling for the changes has also been launched.

Dame Melanie told BBC Breakfast: “My heart goes out to Brianna’s family, and I think what her mum has done over the past few days in getting all these issues really high up the agenda is so important.”

She said Ofcom was using the powers given to it by the Online Safety Act, which passed into law late last year, to “create a safer internet for teenagers”.

Under the Online Safety Act, social media platforms can be fined up to 10% of global revenue for failing to protect children from harmful material online.

Dame Melanie said Ofcom was currently working with social media firms to get the “detail of these laws” in place, which would take “a year or so”, but that the regulator was moving “very fast” and already seeing changes being introduced by platforms in scope of the new rules ahead of them taking effect.

But she said that Ms Ghey’s proposed changes would go “a step further”, adding such a decision would be “ultimately one for our politicians”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning, Mr Sunak insisted he believed the Online Safety Act was robust enough to protect children online.

The Prime Minister said the new law gave Ofcom the power “to actually talk to social media companies and ensure that children aren’t exposed to harmful content online and if social media companies don’t comply with those directives and rules and guidance, they will face very significant fines and penalties”.