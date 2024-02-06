Suspect arrested after Tory MP reported ‘abusive and threatening’ phone call

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after MP Mike Freer received a threatening phone call last week.

The Conservative minister announced at the start of this month that he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

He said that “by the skin of my teeth I avoided being murdered” by Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report from Mr Freer’s office on February 1 that he had received “an abusive and threatening phone call” the previous day.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communication and has been taken to a north London police station for questioning.

A separate investigation into an arson attack at the MP’s office in Finchley, north London, on Christmas Eve is ongoing, with a man and a woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The two incidents are not being linked, police said.