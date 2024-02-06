Suspect arrested after Tory MP reported ‘abusive and threatening’ phone call By Press Association February 6 2024, 12:22pm February 6 2024, 12:22pm Share Suspect arrested after Tory MP reported ‘abusive and threatening’ phone call Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4887933/suspect-arrested-after-tory-mp-reported-abusive-and-threatening-phone-call/ Copy Link Mike Freer, who has claimed to have received a series of death threats as well as an arson attack at his office (UK Parliament/PA) A 46-year-old man has been arrested after MP Mike Freer received a threatening phone call last week. The Conservative minister announced at the start of this month that he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office. He said that “by the skin of my teeth I avoided being murdered” by Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess. The Metropolitan Police said it received a report from Mr Freer’s office on February 1 that he had received “an abusive and threatening phone call” the previous day. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communication and has been taken to a north London police station for questioning. A separate investigation into an arson attack at the MP’s office in Finchley, north London, on Christmas Eve is ongoing, with a man and a woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life. The two incidents are not being linked, police said.