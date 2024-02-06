Turkey remembers thousands who died one year on from earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Turkey remembers thousands who died one year on from earthquake

By Press Association
People in Turkey threw carnations into a river as they marked the one-year anniversary of the country’s catastrophic earthquake (Metin Yoksu/AP)
People in Turkey threw carnations into a river as they marked the one-year anniversary of the country’s catastrophic earthquake (Metin Yoksu/AP)

Millions of people across Turkey have mourned the loss of more than 53,000 friends, loved ones and neighbours in the country’s catastrophic earthquake a year ago.

To mark what it calls the Disaster of the Century, the government arranged a series of events to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the disaster in southern Turkey.

In Antakya, the capital of the southern province of Hatay, angry crowds jostled with police as officials were led to the commemorations.

Mayor Lutfu Savas was greeted with chants calling for him to resign, while health minister Fahrettin Koca was jeered and booed as he gave a speech.

People visit graves in a cemetery where some of the victims of the earthquake are buried
People visit graves in a cemetery where some of the victims of the earthquake are buried (Metin Yoksu/AP)

Amid the fog by the Orontes River, people chanted “Can anyone hear me?” — echoing the voices of those buried under the rubble a year ago — and “We won’t forget, we won’t forgive”.

“Some of us were buried alive,” said Mustafa Bahadirli, a 24-year-old in Antakya. “We called our government ‘father’ but the government left us without a father. We were abandoned for days and are still abandoned.”

Sebnem Yesil, 22, criticised both the government and opposition politicians such as Mr Savas.

“I think they have been extremely disrespectful,” she said. “It has been a year, they never came and now they’re here for a ceremony… You didn’t hear our voices, you didn’t help, at least let us grieve.”

People in a cemetery
People across Turkey mourned the loss of loved ones (Metin Yoksu/AP)

After a moment of silence at 4.17am to mark the time the quake struck, carnations were tossed into the river in an act of remembrance and a local orchestra played a song to honour the victims.

Hatay, which lies between the Mediterranean Sea and the Syrian border, was the worst affected of the 11 southern provinces hit by the 7.8 magnitude quake. Including the 6,000 people killed in neighbouring Syria, the quake left more than 59,000 dead.

Crowds in Adiyaman held a silent march, passing a clock tower that for the past year has shown the time of the earthquake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was visiting Kahramanmaras, the quake’s epicentre, to inspect the work being done to rebuild the city and rehouse thousands who remain in tents and prefabricated containers.

In a social media post, Mr Erdogan said the loss from the disaster “continues to burn our hearts as fresh as the first day”, adding: “Thank God, our nation has successfully passed this painful and historical test.”