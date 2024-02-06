Statistics watchdog calls for Whitehall data transparency to become ‘the norm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Statistics watchdog calls for Whitehall data transparency to become ‘the norm’

By Press Association
Whitehall departments have been urged to more transparent on data (Yui Mok/PA)
More must be done to improve the transparency of ministerial decision-making and processes in Government departments to boost public trust, according to the UK’s statistical watchdog.

Ed Humpherson, head of the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), told MPs that making the data that informs policy statements publicly available is yet to become “the norm”, with some officials either deciding that releasing the information does not fit with their communications strategy or they simply forget to do so.

The regulator’s comments to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee come amid broader concerns over Government transparency.

A recent report by the Institute for Government said the Government’s performance on transparency had “floundered”.

Meanwhile, the UK Government fell to 24th place in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s most recent open data rankings, down from third place in 2014.

Mr Humpherson told MPs the OSR intervenes to reiterate principles of “integrity and transparency” when the underlying analysis used to shape a statement made by a minister or department is not made publicly available.

But, using a striking metaphor, he described ongoing shortcomings and lack of consistency across Whitehall.

Mr Humpherson said: “I think of this as being like a garden on a bright morning where the shadow is gradually retreating and the sunlight is gradually coming across.

“We have got the sunlight on official statistics. We are gradually moving into that space for Government statements being supported and I would love that sunlight to extend into further parts of analysis as well.”

Mr Humpherson later admitted there is a “risk” to policy development if data is not being openly assessed and suggested words were not always matched by action in Government departments.

He added: “The thing I am concerned about is that whenever we talk senior officials about this, we call it intelligent transparency, we get sign-up from senior officials, permanent secretaries who absolutely endorse and recognise it.

“What we then find is cases where, in a specific moment, a particular department concludes that it is not in its communications interests, or they forget to make the underlying data available.

“So I would really want to see those commitments that we hear from senior officials being much more publicly made, and much more embedded in their practices and processes.

Mr Humpherson clarified that Government departments “generally do comply” once the regulator requests the release of data, but he admitted there is sometimes “a lag”.

“We do secure that but I think sometimes it can be done a bit more quickly and I would prefer not to have to step in on this at all. Actually, I would prefer it to be the norm,” he said.

When questioned about other processes that require improvement, Mr Humpherson said evaluations of the impact of policy are “one of the weaker areas” and something the regulator “would really push for there to be more transparency about”.

He added making these evaluations publicly available would benefit the Government and improve public trust.

“There will be some evaluations which are done which show that policies haven’t worked as intended, but I think that as long as Government is willing to make the bad news available, then people will be confident in the good news when the evaluation says there is good news,” Mr Humpherson added.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recently been criticised for various aspects of its approach, particularly its move last year to revise gross domestic product.

Following a review by the regulator at the time, Mr Humpherson said: “The ONS’s approach to revisions is appropriate and well managed and our overall conclusion is that the more extreme criticisms that ONS received are misplaced.”

When questioned by the committee about the ONS, Mr Humpherson said the problem was less about the underlying statistics and more to do with a need for the organisation to be more open about its approach.

He added: “I have encouraged the ONS to really think about how it responds to users, to challenge and how it communicates uncertainty.”