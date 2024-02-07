Lobbyists back reform to halt ‘never-ending string of scandals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lobbyists back reform to halt ‘never-ending string of scandals’

By Press Association
Lobbyists have called for greater transparency about who is lobbying MPs (John Walton/PA)
Lobbyists want more transparency in their profession to avoid being “tarnished by a never-ending string of scandals”, the lobbying industry body has said.

A survey carried out on behalf of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) found overwhelming support for more transparency for who is lobbying Westminster politicians and a widespread belief that recent lobbying scandals have diminished public trust in politics.

The body pointed to scandals such as the Greensill affair, in which the now Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron was found to have been lobbying for disgraced financier Lex Greensill, and recent allegations that Conservative MP Scott Benton had breached Commons rules on lobbying as evidence that current regulation was not fit for purpose.

The CIPR’s survey also found a quarter of lobbyists thought the Lobbying Act, passed in 2014, had made no difference to transparency, while another third thought it had only improved transparency a little.

Rachael Clamp, president of the CIPR, said: “It was clear 10 years ago that the Lobbying Act wasn’t fit for purpose, and the poll results show this is evidently still the case. The Act contains so many loopholes and exemptions that the vast majority of lobbying is out of scope.”

The poll, which surveyed 235 lobbyists and PR professionals, found 86% thought there should be greater transparency in Westminster lobbying and 88% saying lobbying scandals had affected public faith in politics.

Ms Clamp added: “Lobbying is a force for good and has brought about a huge amount of progressive change throughout the course of history, though its good name is being tarnished by a never-ending string of scandals made possible by the defective Act. This poll finds UK lobbyists speaking with one voice when they call for greater transparency to restore confidence in this vital element of the democratic process.

“As the election looms closer, there is a risk that lobbying reform is squeezed out of manifestos. This would be a mistake. Prospective parliamentary candidates might think that lobbying isn’t a typical doorstep issue, but it is one that sits at the heart of voters’ perception of MPs, and is exactly the kind of issue that will determine whether the door is even opened.”

The CIPR has previously called for reform of lobbying rules and for the register of lobbyists to be expanded to cover the whole sector as part of its “Lobbying for Good Lobbying” campaign.