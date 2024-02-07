Sunak ‘concerned’ as triple killer Calocane remains eligible for benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘concerned’ as triple killer Calocane remains eligible for benefits

By Press Association
Valdo Calocane was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to a hospital order (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Convicted criminals’ entitlement to benefits will be reviewed after it emerged triple killer Valdo Calocane is receiving welfare payments.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is looking into the situation after reports that Calocane was eligible to continue receiving universal credit because he was sentenced to a hospital order rather than jailed.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last week for stabbing to death university students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in Nottingham last year.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was among Calocane’s victims (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Paranoid schizophrenic Calocane admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

The Telegraph reported he is eligible for universal credit payments of up £360 a month after being sent to the high-security Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.

Barnaby Webber, 19, was killed by Valdo Calocane (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Mr Webber’s mother, Emma, speaking on behalf of the families of the three victims, told the newspaper: “This is truly devastating to hear and it adds yet more layers of grief and a sense of injustice to those of us left behind.”

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak was “very concerned” about the reports.

Ian Coates, 65, was also killed by Calocane (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Attorney General is looking at the sentence to decide whether it needs to be considered by the Court of Appeal.

“And the Work and Pensions Secretary is looking into the details of this case specifically and the rules around benefits entitlements more broadly and it’s right that we let these reviews run their course and establish the facts.”