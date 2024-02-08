Labour: Deregulation of taxi standards undercutting post-Rotherham safeguards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour: Deregulation of taxi standards undercutting post-Rotherham safeguards

By Press Association
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh suggested the safety of women and girls was being put ‘at risk’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Safeguards introduced in Rotherham following the child sexual exploitation scandal are being undercut by the Government’s approach to taxi standards, the shadow transport secretary has said.

Louise Haigh suggested the safety of women and girls was being put “at risk” and that “robust legislation” and “national minimum standards” were needed.

The Government said it had recently introduced stronger regulations requiring licensing authorities in England to use a central database to record and check safeguarding issues.

Shadow secretary for transport Louise Haigh
A 2014 report found at least 1,400 children were raped, trafficked and sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

The report also found that taxi drivers had a “prominent role” in child sexual exploitation across England, including in Rotherham.

Ms Haigh, the MP for Sheffield Heeley, which is close to Rotherham, told the Commons: “I have worked alongside victims and survivors of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal.

“And following that scandal, Rotherham council set very high standards for its taxi drivers, including CCTV in its cabs, and requiring NVQ (National Vocational Qualifications) level three on child safeguarding.

“But those standards are being undercut by the Government’s deregulation of taxi standards, and nothing that the minister has set out this morning has stopped that.

“Doesn’t he agree that the position is putting women and girls’ safety at risk? And isn’t it time for robust legislation and national minimum standards to protect them?”

Transport minister Guy Opperman said: “On April 27, a new law came into force which requires licensing authorities in England to use a database to record refusals, suspensions and revocations made on safeguarding or road safety grounds.

“The new requirements mean that individuals who are not fit and proper to hold a taxi or private hire vehicle licence will not be able to apply for a licence with other authorities without that authority being aware of past safety concerns.

“This change will help protect passengers, including women and girls, as well as the reputation of the majority of drivers from those who are unfit to hold office.”

The exchange took place during a session of questions to transport ministers in the House of Commons.

Mr Opperman had earlier told the Commons that the Department for Transport issued guidance to licensing authorities in England to help them regulate the sector.

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East) said: “Local councils have no jurisdiction over out-of-borough hires and concerns have been raised about differences in training and safety precautions required.”

She said cross-border taxi drivers – who operate outside of their licensing jurisdiction – do not have to abide by the same regulatory measures as those regulated by their local council.

Mr Opperman said: “There is already a database and there is already a duty on local authorities to share.”

The minister added: “Licences can be taken away in the circumstances she suggests.”

Labour MP Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) said: “When is the minister going to legislate to make sure that journeys can only be … in a licensed vehicle when they either take place or finish in the area where the (licensing) authority is?”

Mr Opperman said: “We have already brought in changes to the rules, such that individual local authorities can take action against another individual person who operates in that other authority.”

