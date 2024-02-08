Ban on greyhound racing will not drive sport underground, insists MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban on greyhound racing will not drive sport underground, insists MSP

By Press Association
Mark Ruskell was joined by Bluesy the greyhound at Holyrood as he launched a consultation on his proposed ban (Andrew Milligan/PA)
It is impossible for a ban on greyhound racing to drive the sport underground due to the size of the tracks involved, an MSP has said.

Scottish Greens Mark Ruskell said greyhound racing tracks are so big they can be “seen from space”, as he launched a consultation on his planned member’s Bill to outlaw the sport.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has suggested a ban north of the border would simply mean races take place illegally and without regulation.

Scotland currently only has one operating track, which is not regulated by the GBGB, the Thornton Stadium in Fife.

End Greyhound Racing Bill
Mr Ruskell said greyhounds can suffer ‘horrific’ injuries when they race (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ruskell was joined by a seven-year-old female greyhound named Bluesy as he launched his consultation at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

He told the PA news agency: “It was actually when I rehomed a former racing greyhound myself that I saw a lot of the problems.

“The injuries that come as a result of racing that these animals then have to deal with for the rest of their lives.”

He said animal welfare charities support his call for a ban, as the speed of the dog racing can lead to “horrific” injuries.

Mr Ruskell continued: “I’ve met greyhound racing trainers over the years and no doubt many of them do love their dogs and take good care of them.

A consultation on the proposed ban has opened (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But there’s nothing to stop them continuing to take care of them and to treat them as pets if this Bill is passed at Holyrood.”

Greyhound racing is primarily about gambling, he said.

Asked if he is concerned the sport may end up going underground, he said: “Quite frankly that’s impossible because greyhound racing tracks are very large.

“You could see them from space, so I don’t know where they would go underground, it simply couldn’t happen.”

Mr Ruskell will seek support from other MSPs before formally introducing his Bill to the Scottish Parliament. His consultation is open until May 1.

