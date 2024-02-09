Sir Rod Stewart: Labour deserves a crack and Boris is a ‘lying public schoolboy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Rod Stewart: Labour deserves a crack and Boris is a ‘lying public schoolboy’

By Press Association
Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart has said Labour should have a “crack” at running the country. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
Labour “deserve a crack” at running the country, long-time Tory voter Sir Rod Stewart has said.

The Maggie May hitmaker also branded former prime minister Boris Johnson a “lying f****** public schoolboy” – despite having admitted that he was still a fan only last year, even after Partygate.

In an interview with the Times, Sir Rod appeared to cement his recent swing in political support by saying Sir Keir Starmer “should be given a shot” at government.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Sir Rod took aim at former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “Keir Starmer and Labour deserve a crack at it. If there was anyone else we could vote for, maybe, but they should be given a shot. I live here (in the UK) now. I didn’t used to.

“And I see what the Conservatives get up to. Well, I liked Boris Johnson. He was a good figurehead, but he turned out to be a lying f****** public schoolboy. He got found out and things haven’t been much better since.

“How many prime ministers have we had that haven’t been voted for? What’s all that about?”

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.

Sir Rod first aired his disillusionment with the Tories last year, when he told Sky News he felt the Government should “stand down” and expressed sympathy with nurses amid long-running NHS strikes.

“This is heartbreaking for the nurses – it really is heartbreaking,” he said.

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.