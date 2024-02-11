Gove says Sunak was right to attack Labour U-turns after trans jibe criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gove says Sunak was right to attack Labour U-turns after trans jibe criticism

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary (Joe Giddens/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary (Joe Giddens/PA)

Michael Gove has defended Rishi Sunak’s controversial transgender jibe, saying the Prime Minister was “absolutely right” to use it to attack Sir Keir Starmer’s U-turns.

Mr Sunak faced a backlash after he accused the Labour leader in the Commons of being incapable of “defining a woman” while Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, was visiting Parliament.

Some Tory MPs conceded that the Prime Minister had made a mistake, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt suggesting he should “reflect on” his remarks.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for comments he made about transgender people during Prime Minister's Questions (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)

Asked whether he agreed with his Cabinet colleague Ms Mordaunt, Mr Gove told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “No.

“I think that the Prime Minister was more likely drawing attention to the fact that Keir Starmer has U-turned 60 times.

“I think that the Prime Minister was absolutely right to draw attention to that.”

Mr Sunak has refused to apologise despite Brianna’s father Peter Spooner demanding he say sorry for the “dehumanising” and “degrading” comment.

The Prime Minister was also criticised this week for accepting a £1,000 bet with broadcaster Piers Morgan on the success of the Government’s Rwanda asylum scheme before the election.

Senior Conservative Mr Gove refused to follow Mr Sunak’s example, saying: “I don’t have that sort of money.”

But he insisted “we absolutely will” get flights carrying asylum seekers off the ground to the east African country before the national vote.

Mr Sunak’s tax affairs are facing scrutiny after the publication of his tax summary showed he paid around £508,000 in UK tax last year while his total income rose to £2.2 million.

The super-wealthy Prime Minister’s effective tax rate of 23% was the same rate paid by a teacher on a salary of £41,600 per year, despite raking in millions more.

That is because most of his earnings were in the form of capital gains, which is taxed at a lower rate than income.

Housing Secretary Mr Gove was asked about the optics of Mr Sunak paying a headline rate that is less proportionately than a nurse pays.

He replied: “I think individuals’ tax affairs are matters for them and I think it’s invidious to look at individual cases.

“People will make a judgment about what’s called the political optics of something.

“From my point of view, the most important thing is, are we helping working people.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Cabinet minister Michael Gove gave Rishi Sunak his full backing as the leader to take the Tories into the election (Lucy North/PA)

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure as he has failed to close the opinion poll gap of more than 20 points with Labour, and has faced calls from some in his party to move aside or risk an electoral massacre.

He also faces a tough by-election challenge this week in Wellingborough and Kingswood, while official figures may spell gloom for his pledge to grow the economy.

Mr Gove, who has denied being in a Tory WhatsApp group called “Evil Plotters” and being part of a coup to oust the Tory leader, expressed full confidence in Mr Sunak.

Asked whether Mr Sunak was the right person to lead the Conservatives into the general election, the Surrey Heath MP said: “You bet. Absolutely. 100%.

“The Prime Minister is one of the most gifted leaders in the Western world.”