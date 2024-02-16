Almost 40,000 disabled Scots on social housing waiting list, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 40,000 disabled Scots on social housing waiting list, figures show

By Press Association
The figures show almost 40,000 disabled people in Scotland are waiting for either a council or housing association home (PA)
The Conservatives have slammed “wholly unacceptable” figures showing almost 40,000 disabled Scots are waiting for social housing.

Tory social justice, housing and equalities spokesman Miles Briggs said the figures – released under freedom of information legislation – show “vulnerable disabled people have been abandoned by the SNP”.

Claiming the waiting lists are the result of reductions in the housing budget and the “brutal underfunding of Scotland’s councils” by the Scottish Government, he challenged ministers to declare a national housing emergency.

Figures from 27 of Scotland’s 32 councils show 39,875 people with disabilities are waiting for either a council or housing association property.

Tory social justice, housing and equalities spokesman Miles Briggs said the figures were an ‘absolute disgrace’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

That includes 1,569 disabled children.

Five councils said they do not hold the relevant data, so the Tories warned the true total of disabled people waiting for either a council or housing association home could be even higher.

Mr Briggs said: “These figures are an absolute disgrace and wholly unacceptable.

“It should be a source of shame for the SNP-Green Government that at least close to 40,000 disabled Scots are languishing on social housing waiting lists.

“Vulnerable disabled people have been abandoned by the SNP, including more than 1,500 who are under 18.

“These appalling figures are the product of SNP cuts to the housing budget and their brutal underfunding of Scotland’s councils.

“Scotland is in the grip of a housing emergency because the SNP have failed to meet their own housebuilding targets and starved local councils of essential funding to tackle the growing problem of homelessness.

“We need urgent action from the SNP Government before this crisis deepens – starting with them declaring a national housing emergency.”

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said: “The Scottish Government has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 126,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 89,000 of which were for social rent, including almost 24,000 council homes.

“We will invest £556 million in affordable housing in 2024/25, the majority of which will be for social rent.

“The UK Government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget, and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023/24 and 2027/28.

“This is on top of the disastrous impact Brexit has had on construction supply chain issues, labour shortages and the inflationary pressures driven by UK Government financial mismanagement.

“Additionally, we remain deeply concerned by the UK Government’s proposals to change work capability assessments which could reduce vital financial support for the most vulnerable in our society.

“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 and to support that, we will bring forward the review scheduled for 2026/27 to 2024, which will concentrate on deliverability.

“We are working with the financial community in Scotland, and elsewhere, to boost private sector investment and help deliver more homes.”