Stormont ministers should not be surprised by revenue-raising plan: NI Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stormont ministers should not be surprised by revenue-raising plan: NI Secretary

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has told the NIAC that revenue-raising was always part of a financial deal for a returning Stormont executive (Aaron Chown/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has told the NIAC that revenue-raising was always part of a financial deal for a returning Stormont executive (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stormont ministers should not be surprised over the need to implement revenue-raising as part of a plan which led to the restoration of the powersharing executive, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary told MPs that executive parties had accepted a financial agreement which included the stipulation for raising additional funds, adding: “Everyone knew what was in the package.”

The Treasury has offered to write off almost £600 million of Stormont debt, conditional on the Executive raising £113 million – the equivalent of a 15% regional rate increase – and producing a plan to deliver sustainable finances.

The stipulation is a key element of a £3.3 billion financial package drawn up by the Government to support the return of devolution in Northern Ireland.

However, the devolved administration’s joint leaders have rejected the demand to raise the additional £113 million of its own revenues in the coming financial year.

Stormont Assembly
First Minister Michelle O’Neill has rejected introducing a number of revenue-raising measures (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has ruled out introducing a number of measures that could potentially generate the sum, such as a 15% rise on a portion of rates bills paid by householders in Northern Ireland.

During an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Heaton-Harris was asked by chair Sir Robert Buckland about the disagreement between the Treasury and the powersharing executive over revenue-raising.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government had offered an “unprecedented financial package”.

He added: “The Executive will need to make strategic choices about how it spends its money. It does need to live within its means and realistically I believe that will require some revenue-raising.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna asked if Mr Heaton-Harris had raised revenue-raising with the parties in the negotiations prior to the return of devolved government.

He said: “I did. I think it’s fair to say they weren’t keen but they understood that it was part of this package.

“Part of the package is that there is some degree of revenue-raising and they accepted the package.”

Asked if the parties had agreed to revenue-raising, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “It is part of this package and everyone knew what was in the package.

“I believe we did (have agreement).”

Sir Robert asked if he was saying the powersharing executive should not be surprised by the need for revenue-raising.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked if there was a danger of a stand-off over the demand to raise £113m (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “I don’t think they should be surprised.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked if there was a danger of a stand-off between the Government and the powersharing executive over the £113 million.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I think the timeline is fairly explicit and revenue-raising was always part of this conversation.”