UK sanctions heads of Arctic penal colony where Navalny died

The heads of the Arctic penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was “detained and killed” will be banned from the UK and see their assets frozen under new sanctions announced by Lord David Cameron.

Britain is the first country to impose measures in response to the politician’s death, which has been widely blamed on the Kremlin by western countries, the Foreign Office said.

Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who allegedly oversaw the brutal prison camp where Mr Navalny was kept in solitary confinement for up to two weeks at a time, is among those sanctioned, according to a statement from the department on Wednesday.

Five others have also been targeted for “activity that violates the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the right to life”, the Government said.

They are:

– Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov

– Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin

– Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik

– Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov

– Colonel Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him.

“FSB operatives poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony.

“No-one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system.

“That’s why we’re today sanctioning the most senior prison officials responsible for his custody in the penal colony where he spent his final months.

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable.”