Holyrood committee backs XL bully safeguards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood committee backs XL bully safeguards

By Press Association
XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public from Friday in Scotland (Jacob King/PA)
XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead in public from Friday in Scotland (Jacob King/PA)

A Holyrood committee has backed the introduction of safeguarding rules on XL bully dogs in Scotland.

It means that from Friday, owners will be banned from selling, advertising, gifting, exchanging or abandoning the breed.

XL bullies must also be muzzled and on a lead in public places.

Criminal Justice Committee MSPs said they “reluctantly” backed the legislative changes, which include a secondary stage meaning that from August 1, it will be an offence to own an XL bully without having or applied for an exemption certificate.

Anyone convicted of breaching the safeguards could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

Siobhian Brown, community safety minister, said the decision to replicate UK Government legislation was “not made lightly” but it was essential to remove “loopholes” the laws had created.

It follows concerns over an influx of XL bullies to Scotland since the controls were brought in south of the border at the end of last year.

XL bullies
XL bullies will have to be muzzled and on a lead in public from Friday (PA)

She added: “What became clear, after the legislation came into force, was that the UK Government could not confirm that an owner of an XL bully dog who lived in England and Wales and wasn’t able to sell or rehome a dog in England could not do so in Scotland.

“So whilst to do so would be breaching English and Welsh law, it did create a loophole that led to some owners bringing the dogs to Scotland.”

SNP MSP Christine Grahame, who authored the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 which gave local authorities powers to impose control notices on dog owners, urged the committee to back her motion to annul the secondary legislation taking effect in Scotland.

Her arguments centred around the failure of the UK and Scottish governments to formally define what an XL bully breed is.

Official guidance states the dogs – which are not recognised as an official breed by the UK Kennel Club – can be defined as having a “muscular body, blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for [their] size”, with males characterised as at least 20 inches from the shoulder to the ground and 19 inches for females.

The motion to annul was unanimously rejected.

Ms Grahame said: “The problem too is the unintended consequences. Dogs will have been put down, others will have been neutered, people will have been persecuted because that social media which is providing this very flimsy evidence of the number of dogs coming up will be a hotspot for reporting people.

“The police will be sent out – who have enough on their plate – to measure a dog with a tape measure to see if it complies to the confirmation that has been invented by Defra (UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).”

Ms Grahame said “there will be court cases” challenging the definition.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay questioned Ms Brown on why it had taken so long for ministers in Scotland to replicate UK law, which was in force from December 31.

He said: “We welcome wholeheartedly the Scottish Government finally coming to the right decision.

“Was this a case of spectacular poor judgment, dithering, or simply an opportunity to seek divergence with the rest of the UK?”

Ms Brown replied: “I would say neither of those suggestions.”