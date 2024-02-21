Young people involved in violence ‘lack hope for future’, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Young people involved in violence ‘lack hope for future’, MSPs told

By Press Association
The comments were made before a Holyrood committee on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Young people involved in violence “lack hope and optimism for the future”, MSPs have heard.

The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee at Holyrood is considering a petition which would urge the Scottish Government to take more steps to end violence among young people.

Giving evidence to the committee on Wednesday, Emily Beever – a senior development officer for YouthLink Scotland – said the lives of those the organisation had spoken to were “woven” with violence, having both been perpetrators and victims.

“We know that young people also lacked any hope and optimism for the future, they didn’t have that and therefore they felt that was it, this was their lot in life, it was always going to be like this,” she said based on work her organisation has undertaken, most recently focusing on young girls.

“So until we have that positive future for them, they felt as if there was nowhere else for them to go.”

The causes of violence, Ms Beever added, were multi-faceted, ranging from loyalty to their peers or their family as well as a lack of support from adults.

“There were young people who were very loyal to their friends, which meant that they also got involved in fights,” she said.

“They felt they didn’t have a lot of trusting adults – they said explicitly ‘teachers don’t care’ until it’s a crisis point, until it’s a fight – so they really didn’t feel like they were getting support.

“There were young people who were really fiercely protective of their families.

“Family is a real trigger point for violence, for example if someone had said something about someone’s family, but also that some families condoned violence.

“I think there was a lot of pressure on these young people from all these different arenas and that culminated in violence in some shape or form.”

Ms Beever said YouthLink Scotland was focusing on supporting young people – especially girls – to create trusting relationships with adults who can support them.

Violence perpetrated by young people – primarily in schools – has come to the fore in recent months, with teaching unions raising concerns on behalf of their members, but the committee was told there was no evidence to substantiate an increase.

Will Linden, the deputy head of unit and head of analysis at the much-praised Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU), said it was “very difficult” to say if there has been an increase in youth violence, adding: “From a policing and recorded crime perspective, we’re not really seeing that, but that’s maybe due to recording issues.

He added that there was a “feeling” violence was increasing but not to a “catastrophic level”, saying the problem could still be helped by intervention.

Community policing inspector Jonathan Watters said the data did not support an increase, although there had been a spike following the pandemic.