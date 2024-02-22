Watchdog to investigate franchised provision at Leeds Trinity University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog to investigate franchised provision at Leeds Trinity University

By Press Association
The Office for Students is investigating franchised provision at Leeds Trinity University (PA)
Franchised provision at Leeds Trinity University will be investigated by the higher education watchdog.

The Office for Students (OfS) said it has identified “potential concerns that require further scrutiny”.

Courses delivered by the university’s subcontractual partners – more commonly known as franchised partners – will be looked at to check they are “high quality”, the higher education regulator has said.

It comes after a National Audit Office (NAO) report last month called for the “inherent risks” associated with using franchised providers – institutions that operate in partnership with registered universities to deliver courses on their behalf – to be considered.

The spending watchdog called on the OfS to reiterate to institutions “as a matter of urgency” that they bear direct responsibility for the governance and management practices of franchised providers.

The OfS investigation into Leeds Trinity University, which opened on February 16, will consider whether the university has “effective management and governance” in place for franchised partners.

In a statement on Thursday, the OfS said: “The investigation will consider whether Leeds Trinity University has complied with general ongoing conditions of registration, and any matters relevant to the provider’s authorisation for degree-awarding powers in relation to its partnerships.

“The opening of the investigation means that the OfS has identified potential concerns that require further scrutiny.

“The decision to open an investigation does not mean that any form of non-compliance or wrong-doing has taken place.”

On Monday, MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are due to hear evidence from bosses at the OfS and Student Loans Company (SLC), as well as the Department for Education’s (DfE) top official, as part of its inquiry into student loans issued to those studying at franchised providers.

It comes after the NAO report last month found that 53% of the £4.1 million fraud detected by the SLC by value was at franchised higher education providers in England in 2022/23.

Lead higher education providers in England must be registered with the OfS for their franchised providers’ students to be eligible for student funding. Franchised providers do not need to register with the OfS.

A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson said: “As a responsible higher education provider we understand and take seriously our obligation to comply with all relevant rules and guidelines to meet the sector’s regulatory requirements.

“Leeds Trinity University will work with the Office for Students to ensure transparency and assurance in relation to the institution’s franchise partnership arrangements.

“Widening participation is at the heart of Leeds Trinity’s ethos and has been for many years. Franchise partnerships are one of a number of ways in which the university enables social mobility and raising aspirations in groups traditionally under-represented in higher education.”