Cars set to be sent to Ukraine under Ulez scheme, Sadiq Khan says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cars set to be sent to Ukraine under Ulez scheme, Sadiq Khan says

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Transport for London is to amend the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme to allow non-compliant vehicles to be donated to Ukraine, under plans announced by mayor Sadiq Khan.

He has asked the transport body to make the move after Transport Secretary Mark Harper told him there is no “legal barrier” to cars being donated to Ukraine through the Ulez scrappage scheme.

Mr Khan had asked the Cabinet minister in December to enable 4x4s and other suitable vehicles that would otherwise be scrapped to be sent to Ukraine, with their owners still receiving a payment.

Air pollution measures apology
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Victoria Jones/PA)

He says these plans, which could be launched in weeks, “will help meet medical and humanitarian needs while also helping to remove old polluting vehicles from London’s roads”.

Applicants will be able to donate vehicles that are not Ulez compliant in return for the same grant payment available to drivers who scrap or retrofit their vehicles.

The donated vehicles will be permanently transferred to Ukrainian authorities and their partners for humanitarian and medical needs.

The scheme could be launched once it has been given formal approval and TfL has updated its rules and processes.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) is planning to join the effort by donating 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine – 10 in the next few weeks with a further 40 by the end of the summer.

Ambulances are not charged to drive in the Ulez but LAS plans to steadily decommission non-compliant vehicles.

The donation announcement coincides with the second anniversary of the Russian invasion which has damaged Ukraine’s health care system and infrastructure.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reportedly wrote to his London counterpart to suggest donating vehicles as part of the scrappage scheme.

On Friday Mr Khan said: “Two years on from Russia’s devastating illegal invasion of Ukraine, I continue to do all I can to help those affected, including supporting Ukrainians seeking help in London and signposting where Londoners can make donations.

“Alongside the human toll of the conflict, there has been a significant impact on Ukraine’s infrastructure, and these plans to donate non-compliant vehicles will help meet medical and humanitarian needs while also helping to remove old polluting vehicles from London’s roads.

“The scrappage scheme is open to all Londoners with an eligible non-Ulez compliant vehicle and is playing a key part in my mission to clean up our city’s toxic air.”

The charity British-Ukrainian Aid (BUA), which works with grassroots organisations in Ukraine where it procured and delivered more than 300 medical and evacuation vehicles during 2023, is to help organise the rollout of the new measures.

BUA will provide documentation for people to receive their scrappage grant, transfer the vehicles to Ukraine and report on the number of donated vehicles.

Eduard Fesko, from the Ukrainian embassy in the UK, described the plans as “a unique opportunity to give a second life to vehicles by donating them to Ukraine, which can help save human lives”.

He added: “This initiative can benefit Ukraine and London greatly, and the embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom is proud to support this initiative and encourages all charity organisations and volunteer groups to join this effort.”

European People’s Party Congress – Dublin
Vitali Klitschko (Niall Carson/PA)

Rainer-Elk Anders, of British-Ukrainian Aid, said the organisation is “grateful to all Londoners who will give their vehicle a second life to help saving lives in Ukraine and we are delighted to be a part of the scheme”.

LAS chief executive Daniel Elkeles said: “Almost two years ago staff and volunteers from across the London Ambulance Service drove across Europe to donate ambulances and supplies to Ukraine. Sadly, the conflict and suffering continues to this day.

“We are donating recently decommissioned ambulances which we can no longer use, but have refurbished in support of the Ukrainian people.

“Our thoughts remain with our colleagues in the ambulance service there as they do their work in such challenging circumstances.”

The Ulez area was expanded to include the whole of the capital in August, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

A £160 million scheme run by TfL enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.