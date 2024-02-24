Starmer will not get blank cheque if Labour win general election, says RMT boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer will not get blank cheque if Labour win general election, says RMT boss

By Press Association
Mick Lynch said Sir Keir Starmer had a ‘very good chance of winning’ the general election (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will not receive a “blank cheque to do whatever he likes” if Labour win the general election, the boss of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has said.

Mick Lynch said voters had to “grow up a bit” and recognise Sir Keir as the only realistic alternative to the current Government, the removal of which he described as “my number one priority”.

Last week Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary, Ian Murray, challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put the country “out of this Tory misery” and call a general election now.

Speaking at the War on Want event in central London, Mr Lynch told the PA news agency: “I think Labour have got a good chance of getting elected unless they muck it up, really.

“If you can’t defeat this Government we’ll never get a Labour government again, I would have thought, so he’s got a very good chance of winning.

“That doesn’t mean that we give him carte blanche or a blank cheque to do whatever he likes.”

Mr Lynch said campaigners of “all stripes and identities” needed to form an alliance to ensure that politicians, whether Labour or another UK party, “deliver a working-class agenda going forward”.

He continued: “I support getting rid of this Government and I’m a realist – the only government we’re going to get as an alternative will be led by Keir Starmer, so people have to deal with that, people have got to grow up a bit in some senses.

“That’s the government we’re going to get and we have to make the best of that opportunity.”

Mr Lynch said the Conservatives staying in Government would be “a disaster” for working people, the environment and the UK’s international standing, adding: “It’s essential that they go and that’s my number one priority.

“I don’t give Keir Starmer a free pass, or Rachel Reeves, or anyone else on their front benches – there’s a lot to do, no matter where you look.”